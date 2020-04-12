Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristopher James Martinez. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTINEZ, Kristopher James



2/22/1980 - 4/3/2020



Kris, the purest color of life shines through your face. A simple thank you for all you have shared, but an immense gratitude for who you are. You as God's instrument has influenced our life and we praise in the glory of this gift, Thank you. We are humble, and we are strong, you show us that strength, as if you knew it was already there inside us. Kris, we will forever bathe in the colors you offer and shine together as one. Kris was a loving son with a sense of humor that could brighten even the darkest days. His hugs were deep and his love was unconditional. He was an amazing story teller and dancer. He had a special way of putting the two together, so we would laugh until tears ran down. Our tears are different today, and his family is heartbroken. Girlfriend Katrina; parents, Virginia Martinez (Karena), Elizabeth Firkins (Kelly), Anthony Ruiz (deceased); brother, Emilio; children, Abree, Mya and Thomas; granddaughter, Leilani; best friend, Carlos Pinon; grandma, Mary in Austin; G-ma, Rona in Tucson and grandma, Lupe in Toledo; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, friends too numerous to list, will keep his memory alive. Celebrate his beautiful spirit by always remembering to dance, to laugh, and hold each other close. We will celebrate together when we can. A spectacular comet he was, racing through the universe, leaving a lasting impression. Now one last cheer for his favorite team, Go Chargers! Arrangement by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.







MARTINEZ, Kristopher James2/22/1980 - 4/3/2020Kris, the purest color of life shines through your face. A simple thank you for all you have shared, but an immense gratitude for who you are. You as God's instrument has influenced our life and we praise in the glory of this gift, Thank you. We are humble, and we are strong, you show us that strength, as if you knew it was already there inside us. Kris, we will forever bathe in the colors you offer and shine together as one. Kris was a loving son with a sense of humor that could brighten even the darkest days. His hugs were deep and his love was unconditional. He was an amazing story teller and dancer. He had a special way of putting the two together, so we would laugh until tears ran down. Our tears are different today, and his family is heartbroken. Girlfriend Katrina; parents, Virginia Martinez (Karena), Elizabeth Firkins (Kelly), Anthony Ruiz (deceased); brother, Emilio; children, Abree, Mya and Thomas; granddaughter, Leilani; best friend, Carlos Pinon; grandma, Mary in Austin; G-ma, Rona in Tucson and grandma, Lupe in Toledo; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, friends too numerous to list, will keep his memory alive. Celebrate his beautiful spirit by always remembering to dance, to laugh, and hold each other close. We will celebrate together when we can. A spectacular comet he was, racing through the universe, leaving a lasting impression. Now one last cheer for his favorite team, Go Chargers! Arrangement by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020

