Kylie Christine DOWERS

DOWERS, Kylie Christine Passed away March 3, 2019. She is survived by parents, Jennifer Kwederis and Sean M. Dowers; grandparents, Carol Kurpius and Rich Fabry, Michael and Diana Dowers; great-great-grandmother, June Dowers; uncles, Erik and David; aunt, Lisa; cousins, Braydon and Daisy Dowers, Tyler and Ian Barry as well as extended family. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Casa Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2019
