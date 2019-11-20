DIVINE, Larry
70, passed peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on November 17, 2019. Beloved oldest brother to four siblings, father to four children, and husband to wife, Debra, of 35 years. He attended Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and subsequently worked as a lead engineer for General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, JPL, and Raytheon. Larry was active in his community and found fulfillment in tutoring math students at Pima Community, chairing a pool committee (HOA), and being a lector and religious educator at St. Rita in the Desert. Larry and Debra shared a wonderful life together with a loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Rita in the Desert Catholic Church, 13260 East Colossal Cave Rd. in Vail with Viewing one hour prior and Rosary at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 20, 2019