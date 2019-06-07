IVERSON, Larry
January 19, 1943 - June 3, 2019
Born in Chicago, Tucson resident for 40 years. Survived by Margaret his wife of 40 years; son, Zachary (Kelly); grandson, Wesley and his sister, Linda. Son of the late Nels and Alice preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Marge, Richard and his mother-in-law, Pat Hickey. Larry was an Army Veteran, U.S. Steel employee, Owner of LaMar Electric, Real Estate Broker, but being a father was his favorite "job." Larry loved to travel, watch the D-backs, enjoyed Wildcat hoops, and Dewers on the rocks. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:45 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View, Tucson. Reception to follow at La Paloma Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beads of Courage.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 7 to June 8, 2019