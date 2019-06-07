Larry Iverson (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
St Thomas Apostle Church
5150 N Valley View Rd
Tucson, AZ 85718
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:45 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
5150 N. Valley View
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
IVERSON, Larry

January 19, 1943 - June 3, 2019

Born in Chicago, Tucson resident for 40 years. Survived by Margaret his wife of 40 years; son, Zachary (Kelly); grandson, Wesley and his sister, Linda. Son of the late Nels and Alice preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Marge, Richard and his mother-in-law, Pat Hickey. Larry was an Army Veteran, U.S. Steel employee, Owner of LaMar Electric, Real Estate Broker, but being a father was his favorite "job." Larry loved to travel, watch the D-backs, enjoyed Wildcat hoops, and Dewers on the rocks. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:45 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View, Tucson. Reception to follow at La Paloma Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beads of Courage.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 7 to June 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
