Larry Mcgrath

MCGRATH, Larrydied on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. Larry was born in 1939 in Bronx, NY. Larry was preceded in death by his son, E. J. Quinn, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pat and daughters, Patti Quinn and Sherri (Dave) Sharp; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large extended family.Larry proudly served in the USMC during the Lebanon Crisis. When he left the service, Larry entered the finance business and ended his career as the Director of Property and Insurance for the Catholic Diocese of Tucson.Larry's favorite hobby was creating wooden rocking horses, toys, and furniture which became family heirlooms for his children and grandchildren.Due to Coronavirus, there will not be a memorial mass. There will be a graveside service at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.