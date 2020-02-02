|
|
JONES, Larry Warner
Larry passed away January 19, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He moved to Tucson at three years old with his family from Warren, IN. He grew up hiking, exploring, and appreciating the desert. He graduated from Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. He went on to serve as a pilot in the US Airforce. He later returned to Tucson and the U of A earning his masters, followed by the University of Texas earning his Ph.D. He spent most of his career at the University of Tennesee working as a professor of botany, and director of the Center for Environmental Research. He is survived by his wife Martha Ann; his three children, Jennifer, Rick, and Bonnie, and his four grandchildren Katie, Emma, Eliza, and Karley. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Phillips in the Hills Episcopal Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020