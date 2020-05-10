CURTIS, Laura AnnOn April 16, 2020, Laura, wife of Tim for 46 years, and loving "Mom" of Hannah and Megan, became a heavenly angel at the age of 64. Laura was born in Buffalo, NY, and passed away in Tucson, AZ, her home for the last 38 years. Laura received her BA from Humboldt State University, and her nursing degree from Pima CC. Laura was beloved by so many for her kind and compassionate spirit and her infectious smile. As a nurse for over 30 years, she was gifted with the ability to put her patient's minds at ease. Laura had a zest for life, traveled the world with her family and loved her 2nd home in Rocky Point, Mexico. She was passionate in sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time laughing with her family and friends. Laura had a heart of gold, and though ours are broken, we take comfort knowing she'll be watching over us until we are all together again. We love you forever Mom.Due to current social distancing measures, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.