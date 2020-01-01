Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ann Spicker. View Sign Service Information Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care 1687 W Prince Rd #101 Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-347-4443 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Pius X Catholic Church 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

89, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on December 17, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. Laura-Ann was born to the late Thomas E. and Ora Downey September 25, 1930 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was granddaughter of William and Mabel Reed, a pioneering family from Arizona's Territorial days. Laura-Ann graduated from Tucson High School in 1948 and attended the University of Arizona where she met the love of her life Stephen T. Spicker. They married on June 2, l951 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Laura-Ann is lovingly remembered by her husband, Stephen T. Spicker D.D.S. after 68 years of marriage and by her precious children, Susan, Brian (Omor), John (Jaime), Paul (Dechil), and preceded in death sons, Thomas and Michael (Elizabeth). She is also remembered by her loving brother, William Downey (Mary); 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and also fondly remembered by her staff at Mom and Dad's Place. Laura-Ann shared with her husband a love for adventure, music and song which they passed on to their children. She loved camping and collecting wildflowers. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful and glorious memories. Mass is to be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ. followed by a celebration of life reception. Memorial contributions: Casa St. Pius X Ministry (Emergency Response Ministry) and St. Elizabeth's Health Center. Laura Ann's favorite prayer, 'Lord, make me an instrument of your peace, where there is hatred let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith...' Peace Prayer of St. Francis. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







