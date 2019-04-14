HINDERAKER, Laura Dixon passed away on April 8, 2019. Laura was fond of saying she lived a wonderful life. She did indeed. Born August 13, 1928 in Fargo N.D., Laura attended Fargo Central H.S., Monticello College, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Summers were spent as a bugler at Camp Trowbridge. Upon graduation she bicycled through Europe for six months studying Italian (or so she told her parents). Laura moved to California in hopes of becoming a golf professional. She never achieved this goal but met her husband Ted, who proposed on their second date. Ted and Laura were married for 60 years, raised five children, and spent most of their married lives in Indio, California where Ted was a resident FBI agent. Upon retirement they moved to Tucson, Arizona, became UA sports fans, and enjoyed summers in Detroit Lakes, MN. Laura was a lifelong (70 year) member of PEO. Laura was a wonderful mother, who will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness, sense of adventure, and of course the bugle. She is survived by her five children: Ted Hinderaker (Lydia), Dixon Hinderaker (Beth), Sue Peterson, Kari Duensing (Steve) and John Hinderaker (Nicci); 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Laura's life will be held at Shoreham Chapel in Detroit Lakes, MN (Lake Melissa) on Saturday, August 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to PEO Chapter AU (Scholarships), C/O 2047 E. 5th Street, Tucson, Arizona 85719. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary