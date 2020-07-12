HENDERSON, Laura Mae Wise



entered eternal life on July 7th, 2020. She was born in Washington, PA on July 3, 1927 to William Wise and Caroline Ponzoo Winston. Laura was the 9th child in a family of 12 children. She is dearly remembered by her sons Joseph, Jamaal, Wm T. III (Willie); and a great niece, Darlene Bradley. There are many great, great nieces and nephews, several wonderful relatives and friends who helped her above and beyond the call of duty. Laura would want everyone to know how much Bill's family really helped her thru dark and dreary days. Laura graduated from East Washington High School in May 1946. She married Rev. Wm. T. Henderson on Easter Sunday 1948. They had 61 loving, devoted, caring years together. Bill preceded her to life eternal on May 16, 2009. Laura graduated from Washington Female Seminary in June 1948. It took 20 years before she finished her dream of earning a college degree. She graduated from Michigan State University in June 1968 from the College of Social Science with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and the College of Education in March 1970 with a Master of Arts degree in Counseling and Guidance. In high school she held the title of Washington's Best Babysitter! She worked weekends and over-nights. At age 15 she worked as a Domestic Worker and a dishwasher in Washington, Pennsylvania's largest restaurant (in addition to Babysitting). In 1956 she completed a nursing course that earned her an LPN license. She worked the next 12 years in this field of service. After she acquired her advance degree, she worked 25 years in three universities, Michigan State (14 years); University of Cincinnati (1 year, as a volunteer) and the University of Arizona (10 years) where she served as a Retention Specialist. Laura always stated how much she appreciated Trisha Linssen who she called her chosen daughter. She was so caring and loving to her; she also had a chosen son, (Gregory Sasarita) who helped her above and beyond the call of duty! In addition to the birth of their sons and adopted grandsons, Laura and Bill were parents to Wm. (Butsh) Bell, Welcome Duncan, Claudia and Christine Boyce, Wm. Lee Brown, Alberta Simms and Glenda Darlene Bradley.



Laura believed that her God-given assignment was "To live life to its fullest and to help others do the same with all the love and help she could give!!" Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.









