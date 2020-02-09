Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Vision Church
7511 N. Benet Dr.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurale Docherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurale Alice Docherty

Add a Memory
Laurale Alice Docherty Obituary
DOCHERTY, Laurale Alice

Age 78, Native of Tucson, AZ, passed on December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hugh Joseph Docherty and her father and mother, Harold and Leota Brockway. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Tawana) and daughter, Teresa (Brent) and three grandchildren, Melissa, Corbin and Kyle. She will be deeply missed by many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Vision Church, 7511 N. Benet Dr. Tucson, AZ 85743. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Desert Sunset
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset
Download Now