DOCHERTY, Laurale Alice
Age 78, Native of Tucson, AZ, passed on December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hugh Joseph Docherty and her father and mother, Harold and Leota Brockway. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Tawana) and daughter, Teresa (Brent) and three grandchildren, Melissa, Corbin and Kyle. She will be deeply missed by many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Vision Church, 7511 N. Benet Dr. Tucson, AZ 85743. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020