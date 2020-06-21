Laverne Elfrida Ranne
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANNE, Laverne Elfrida

84, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Augusta, KS. Laverne was born in Clarinda, Iowa on September 22, 1935, to the late Elfreida (Edwardson) and Verne Olson. She worked as a nurse in hospitals, chemical dependency rehabilitation centers, and in hospice care. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Margaret Taylor and brother, John Olson. She is survived by sons, Randy and Brian Laughlin; daughter, Paula Crozier (Warren) and granddaughters, Lauren, Abby and Jamie Crozier; five nieces and two nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Beauties and Beasts, 114 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211. Arrangements by HEADLEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved