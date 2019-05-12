Laverne Marie Rahn

Obituary
87, passed away April 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl; sister, Jean Bitonio; daughter, Deborah Galvin and granddaughter, Kristin Rahn. LaVerne is survived by sons, Barry (Debbie) and Jeffrey; grandson, Derek (Tori) and great-grandson, Owen. LaVerne was an active member of her church and the Tucson community, receiving the 2008 Dorothy F. Novak Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award for her work in the UMC NICU. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rincon Congregational UCC, 122 N. Craycroft Road with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Banner Health Foundation, 2025 N. 3rd Street, Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85004, designating the Tucson Newborn ICU; Reach Out and Read Program of Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson, AZ 85705; or . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
