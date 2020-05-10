CANNATARO, Lawrence
"Larry" Nicholas
of Tucson, AZ, passed away on May 3, 2020 at 91. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny". Survived by his children, Keith Cannataro (Diane), Kim Juhasz (Bill), Kris Frost and Karin Cannataro. He has five beautiful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all who called him Pappap.
Larry and his wife spent many of their years together dancing. So in this time of sadness, we know that he is now dancing with his bride for eternity.
In lieu of flowers, since there will be no visitation or funeral, please make donations to: Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter. 2990 N. Swan Rd., Suite 147, Tucson, AZ 85712. Please add his name in the memo so they will know who the donation is in memory of. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.