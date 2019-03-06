Lawrence William GEORGE

GEORGE, Lawrence William 90, passed away February 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Betty; son, William (Diane); daughter, Lori; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild and three siblings. He is preceded in death by his son, Douglas. A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. A Funeral Mass will be said Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. with interment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 6, 2019
