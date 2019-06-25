EILAND, L.E. "Red"



88, was born September 29, 1930, and died June 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Gail of 55 years. Also surviving is their son, Lee.



Red was descended from a pioneer Arizona ranching family and became a Tucsonan in 1937. He was an agricultural inspector for the Arizona Commission of Agriculture.



He was one of the first members of the Tucson Auto and Cycle Racing Association. When younger he rode bulls, raced cars and motorcycles, and owned and flew a Stinson airplane. He and his family have owned and operated Quail Crossing Pecan Farm in Willcox since 1978.



He requested no services be held. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.







