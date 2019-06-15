Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Memorial service 10:00 AM Vineyard Christian Community 625 N. 2nd Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORMAN, Leaman "Lee" Jr.



died at home on June 11, 2019. He had been struggling with disease and had many accidents over the years. We teased that he had more than 9 lives. His surviving family was the Vineyard Christian Community, his church family. Lee was born in Oregon on June 25, 1948. Lee had minimal education and held many job titles over his lifetime. From breaking horses, to property manager, to construction laborer, that's the short list. Lee showed up at the Vineyard as a homeless person in the early 70's and took pride in the fact that he was no longer homeless. Lee loved children and was a part of many Vineyard families over the years, especially the Rogers and the Reynolds. The kids often commented on how Lee was a family member. He loved buying Christmas gifts for the children. He was very generous. He seemed to be a regular greeter to the church family and was loved and accepted by his church family. He loved to contribute to construction jobs around the property especially if he could give advice, "supervisor Lee." His Memorial will be held Saturday, June, 22, 2019 at the Vineyard Christian Community, 625 N. 2nd Ave., at 10:00 a.m. He will be missed and always remembered! Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.







NORMAN, Leaman "Lee" Jr.died at home on June 11, 2019. He had been struggling with disease and had many accidents over the years. We teased that he had more than 9 lives. His surviving family was the Vineyard Christian Community, his church family. Lee was born in Oregon on June 25, 1948. Lee had minimal education and held many job titles over his lifetime. From breaking horses, to property manager, to construction laborer, that's the short list. Lee showed up at the Vineyard as a homeless person in the early 70's and took pride in the fact that he was no longer homeless. Lee loved children and was a part of many Vineyard families over the years, especially the Rogers and the Reynolds. The kids often commented on how Lee was a family member. He loved buying Christmas gifts for the children. He was very generous. He seemed to be a regular greeter to the church family and was loved and accepted by his church family. He loved to contribute to construction jobs around the property especially if he could give advice, "supervisor Lee." His Memorial will be held Saturday, June, 22, 2019 at the Vineyard Christian Community, 625 N. 2nd Ave., at 10:00 a.m. He will be missed and always remembered! Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close