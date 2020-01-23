Guest Book View Sign Service Information McGilley Memorial Chapel 12301 State Line Road Kansas City , MO 64145 (816)-942-6180 Memorial service 2:30 PM St. Thomas Episcopal Church 123rd & Antioch Kansas City , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary





67, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by family following complications with Dementia.



Jay was born to Jean Louise Johnson and George Reid Dooley, October 2, 1952 in Roanoke, Virginia. His childhood and all his adult life were spent in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; mother, Jean Johnson; stepfather, Theron; son, Brian Thomas and partner Lacy; son, Morgan Dooley; daughter, Sarah Meyer and husband Derek; step-son, Peter Cropper and wife Molly; step-daughter, Emily Cropper; step-daughter, Amanda Cropper; step-son, Josh Cropper and partner Bailey; as well as seven grandchildren. Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Kim Townsend and father, Reid Dooley.



After graduating from Center High School in 1970, while serving in the National Guard, Jay earned the title of Journeyman Carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Jay worked for over 40 years as a carpenter and Superintendent; leaving his mark throughout the Kansas City area. His determination, creativity and precision made him an invaluable resource for the industry.



When he wasn't advancing his craftsmanship, Jay was off finding an adventure on his Harley or playing his electric bass. Jay was a man of immense talent, whose passion for life inspired everyone around him. His impact on our lives, though too brief, was immense. He is deeply missed.



The Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church. 12251 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66213. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Brain Foundation to further research of Dementia, Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases.







