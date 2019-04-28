Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
LEFLER, Lefty Lefty has gone to be with God. He passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Emporia, Kansas on July 18, 1925 and has lived in Tucson for 56 years. He is survived by his sons, Steve (Linda) and Mike (Barbara); grandchildren, Heather (Toby), Brian (Aura), Michelle (Shan) and Susie (Brent) and eight great-grandchildren. Lefty committed his life in devotion to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a gentleman in the truest sense and will be remembered for his faith, his sense of humor, his loyalty, and his love for his family. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019
