To Leila's family,

We knew you all from years ago when we camped on the beach in Mexico and have always admired your family for being so involved in all your activities, work, and growth through love and respect for each other. Your mother was a remarkable woman who will be missed but never forgotten by so many family, friends, and all who came in contact with her . Bless you all at this time. May you find peace in the quiet of your precious memories of your wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ted and Linda Dorsey and Family

Friend