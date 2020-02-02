Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila Megan "Molly" Montiel. View Sign Service Information Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care 1687 W Prince Rd #101 Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-347-4443 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM San Pedro Chapel 5230 E. Fort Lowell Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

made her transition from this life at home in Tucson on January 22, 2020, at the age of 75. She joins her cherished husband, Michael, and daughter, Maia, who preceded her in transition. Born on May 13, 1944, in Cambridge, Ohio, she grew up in Tucson, and lived on the Navajo Indian Reservation as a youth. She graduated from Catalina High School and attended the University of Arizona. She was a beloved and loving mother and grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and confidant of friends spanning multiple generations. Among her many accomplishments, she was a talented artist who created wondrous paintings, pottery and jewelry, an inventive seamstress and co-author of a counter-culture novel to be offered for publication later this year. The novel is based, in part, on her commitment to Native American culture and rights, and her experiences in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury, where her talents flowered in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She is survived by daughter Shandi Montiel and her husband, Nick Pagano, and grandchildren Emelia and Michael; daughter Layla Montiel and grandchildren Matt and Benjamin; and daughter Tiana Flores and her husband, Pablo Flores. She also is survived by beloved siblings and in-laws, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by adored mother-in-law Betty Devine and siblings Caitlin Williams and Matt Huggins, as well as her parents and other relatives. Her life will be celebrated by family and friends on April 20, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.







