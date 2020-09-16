AUSTIN, Lenora Cordray7/6/1956 - 9/11/202064, went home to be with her Lord on September 11, 2020 at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife, cherished mother, faithful sister and dedicated friend, she was born Lenora Ann Cordray on July 6, 1956, the daughter of John "Johnnie" William Cordray and Lottie Clements Cordray. She was the youngest of four children. Lenora is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Edward Austin and cherished daughter, Sarah Anne Austin. Her beautiful blue eyes and bright smile would light up every room she entered. Her nature was always loving, and in spite of all her trials, she never would complain - unless we dared to interrupt The Andy Griffith Show or Jeopardy! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements will be made by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME in Summerville, SC.