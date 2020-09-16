1/1
Lenora Cordray Austin
AUSTIN, Lenora Cordray

7/6/1956 - 9/11/2020

64, went home to be with her Lord on September 11, 2020 at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife, cherished mother, faithful sister and dedicated friend, she was born Lenora Ann Cordray on July 6, 1956, the daughter of John "Johnnie" William Cordray and Lottie Clements Cordray. She was the youngest of four children. Lenora is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Edward Austin and cherished daughter, Sarah Anne Austin. Her beautiful blue eyes and bright smile would light up every room she entered. Her nature was always loving, and in spite of all her trials, she never would complain - unless we dared to interrupt The Andy Griffith Show or Jeopardy! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements will be made by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME in Summerville, SC.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sauldam Baptist Church
SEP
19
Interment
White Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
