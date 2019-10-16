Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Patricia Fox "Patti" Wood. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Send Flowers Obituary

WOOD, Lenore Patricia



"Patti" Fox



was born to William and Olive Fox on October 26, 1936 in Schenectady, New York.



She graduated from Scotia High School in 1954. Patti married Larry Brown in 1956 and they had two sons, Scott and Mark.



She moved to Alaska in 1961, working many secretarial jobs including Secretary to Governor William Eagan, of Alaska.



She later married Ron Wood and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, Singapore and Kenai Peninsula, Alaska before Ron passed. Patti then settled in Oro Valley, Arizona where she lived until her final day on October 15, 2019.



Patti enjoyed sewing, quilting, arts, hiking and traveling. She was active in her church, Resurrection Lutheran.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Olive; husband, Ronald Wood and significant other, David Williams.



Patti is survived by her sons, Scott (Amy), Mark (Poppy); grandson, Vincent Brown; brother, Jeff (Janet) Fox; stepchildren, Kathy Frank, Ronald Wood, Jr. and Susan Garner.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Oro Valley. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation.



The family would like to express so much appreciation to SHC of Tucson and Casa de la Luz Hospice for all the wonderful care Patti received in her final days. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.







