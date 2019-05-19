FITZPATRICK, Leo Robert
91, died peacefully at Emcroft Senior Living, Tucson, AZ on May 11, 2019. Leo was born Nov. 18, 1927 to Agnes Veronica Burke and Thomas Stephen Fitzpatrick in Sharon, Mass, the second youngest of nine childgren, (Rita, Mary, Catherine "Honey," Thomas, Agnes, Francis "Frank," John, Leo, James "Jim"). After serving in the US Navy in WWII, Leo joined his parents in Tucson, AZ in 1947, where he met and married his wife of 53 years, Dolores Pagnozzi, who preceded him in death in 2005. Leo was educated in civil engineering, joined the union of Operating Engineers and built "half the roads and bridges" in Southern Arizona as a superintendent for Sundt Construction, LM White, and Pima County. In later years he brokered commercial and residential real estate sales with FitzSells, and Sabino Vista Realty, where he brokered the land Mel Zuckerman used to create Canyon Ranch. Leo was blessed with three children, Linda (Joe Orli), Steve (Karen Bittner), and Diane (Roger Karber); seven grandchildren (Shawn, James, Kevin, Amy; Ashleigh, Graham, Lily), and four great-grandchildren, (Kayleigh, Emily, Alex; Olive). The family is especially grateful to dear friend of 46 years, Warren Strubbe. Leo, WE WILL MISS YOU GREATLY, but we are also comforted knowing you are now building roads among the stars. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019