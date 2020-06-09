Leonard B. "Nayo" Quihuis
QUIHUIS, Leonard B. "Nayo"

Leonard was born on a ranch in Amado, Arizona on July 6, 1923 and was a life-long resident of Sahuarita. He entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings and his beloved wife, Frances of 53 years and his loving son, Daniel. He is survived by his seven adult children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was a copper miner by trade, and at one time he worked in an underground mine in the area. He was a hard-working, humble, generous, and loving man. At 16, when he and his family settled in Sahuarito, little saguaro, he said there were lettuce fields and then over the years cotton; where the pecan trees are located now. He will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him. Rest in peace Leonard, your loving family. His entire family would like to thank their brother, Ramon and his care givers, Lupita, Frances and Martha for the care and companionship that they gave our dad; these last few years of his life. Everything that they did is immeasurable in value and appreciation. Due to the pandemic the graveside service will be private. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
5203226131
