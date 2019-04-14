Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard D. "Shaky" (Maj., Ret) REED. View Sign

REED, Leonard "Shaky" D. (Maj., Ret) He ran with the Wild Weasels, flew the heavens, traveled the world and golfed Scotland's finest, all while being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, and good friend to many. Len Reed died on January 21, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born in 1934 in Mobile, Alabama, he attended Auburn University and then enlisted in the USAF's Cadet Program, graduating with the rank of 2nd Lt., Navigator, flying the B36 for three years. From there he went on to pilot's training, where he earned the moniker "Shaky," graduating in 1960. Over the years, he flew the F100, F105, and the F4. His 20-year USAF career included two tours in Vietnam (first as a Forward Air Controller in 1963 and the second in combat as one of the prestigious Wild Weasels in 1968), being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal. He was an instructor pilot at Davis Monthan and Luke Air Force Bases in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, respectively. After retiring with the rank of Major in 1974, Len went on to work at Davis Monthan as a Mechanic Flyaway, where he said he enjoyed "doing a great job on the airplanes I used to fly." After 16 years tinkering with his planes, he retired from civil service in 1996. Len was a true renaissance man with an insatiable curiosity. He loved to learn, and could do just about anything. He was the go-to man that everyone, especially his children, consulted regularly. Len's passions were family, friends, golf, and travel. Family trips, which he considered the peak of life, included road trips to Alabama, California and around Arizona, golf trips (with son, Greg, and best friend, Gomo) to Florida, Scotland and England, and adventures in Portugal. He and his wife, Christel, separately traveled the world, with a special fondness for Germany. Len is survived by Christel, his wife of 50 years, and children, Greg Reed (and wife, Diane) of Austin, TX, Connie Reed Johnson (and husband, Peter) of Scottsdale, AZ, and James Bedwell (and wife, Teresa) of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Rachel and Tyler Reed, and Matthias Bedwell; and great-granddaughter, Amri Reed. He is also survived by his brothers, Marvin Baldwin (and wife, Joyce) of Birmingham, AL, Joe Baldwin (and wife, Linda) of Mobile, AL; sister, Linda Helton of Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Heidi Schwellnus of Scottsdale, AZ; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Len was loved by many, and he will be missed by all. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.





REED, Leonard "Shaky" D. (Maj., Ret) He ran with the Wild Weasels, flew the heavens, traveled the world and golfed Scotland's finest, all while being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, and good friend to many. Len Reed died on January 21, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born in 1934 in Mobile, Alabama, he attended Auburn University and then enlisted in the USAF's Cadet Program, graduating with the rank of 2nd Lt., Navigator, flying the B36 for three years. From there he went on to pilot's training, where he earned the moniker "Shaky," graduating in 1960. Over the years, he flew the F100, F105, and the F4. His 20-year USAF career included two tours in Vietnam (first as a Forward Air Controller in 1963 and the second in combat as one of the prestigious Wild Weasels in 1968), being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal. He was an instructor pilot at Davis Monthan and Luke Air Force Bases in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, respectively. After retiring with the rank of Major in 1974, Len went on to work at Davis Monthan as a Mechanic Flyaway, where he said he enjoyed "doing a great job on the airplanes I used to fly." After 16 years tinkering with his planes, he retired from civil service in 1996. Len was a true renaissance man with an insatiable curiosity. He loved to learn, and could do just about anything. He was the go-to man that everyone, especially his children, consulted regularly. Len's passions were family, friends, golf, and travel. Family trips, which he considered the peak of life, included road trips to Alabama, California and around Arizona, golf trips (with son, Greg, and best friend, Gomo) to Florida, Scotland and England, and adventures in Portugal. He and his wife, Christel, separately traveled the world, with a special fondness for Germany. Len is survived by Christel, his wife of 50 years, and children, Greg Reed (and wife, Diane) of Austin, TX, Connie Reed Johnson (and husband, Peter) of Scottsdale, AZ, and James Bedwell (and wife, Teresa) of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Rachel and Tyler Reed, and Matthias Bedwell; and great-granddaughter, Amri Reed. He is also survived by his brothers, Marvin Baldwin (and wife, Joyce) of Birmingham, AL, Joe Baldwin (and wife, Linda) of Mobile, AL; sister, Linda Helton of Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Heidi Schwellnus of Scottsdale, AZ; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Len was loved by many, and he will be missed by all. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close