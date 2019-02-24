Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Daniel TELESCO. View Sign

TELESCO, Leonard Daniel passed away at the age of 83 on January 20, 2019. Leonard was born on March 27, 1936 in Buffalo, NY. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delia; his daughters, Angela (Michael) and Sonia; grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Luke, and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Mary Telesco, and sister, Jenette. Leonard graduated from Tucson High in 1955, followed by four years as a Navy Corpsman, spurring his interest in medicine. He graduated from the University of Arizona, College of Pharmacy in 1964 and pursued his dream of owning a pharmacy in El Centro, California. Leonard and his family returned to Tucson in 1974 to be closer to their loved ones. He proudly dedicated more than 40 years to the pharmacy profession, and enjoyed building a rapport with his clients and was always open to a good conversation and an exchange of smiles. A thoughtful, humble, and artistic man, he studied history, and reflected on wisdom. He held strong quiet beliefs and believed his greatest life accomplishment was in loving his family well. Remember him for the life he lived, rather than his passing. A Mass is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ. Reception to follow. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





