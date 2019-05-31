Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
7570 N. Paseo del Norte
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
7570 N. Paseo del Norte
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Leonard H. "Len" Payne Obituary
PAYNE, Leonard H. "Len"

of Oro Valley, AZ, died May 27, 2019 from natural causes. Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved and devoted wife of 68 years, Norma Jean. He is survived by his loving children, Stephen (Vicki) CA.; Diana Payne, Tucson, AZ.; Elena McCormick, FL.; Michael (Patty) CA. and Mark (Mandy) of Australia. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by very special friends, Jean Greene formerly of Tucson, AZ., and Vicky Key of Huntington Beach, CA. Leonard, born in Washington, D.C., and native of Maryland and Virginia, graduated from George Washington University, D.C. and was variously employed in the Federal Government at Department of Commerce, FBI, and CIA, retiring in 1983 with over 34 years of service. The focus of Leonard's Federal service was in the CIA and included assignments in Australia, Los Angeles, and the Washington D.C. area. Leonard was a recipient of the CIA Career Intelligence Medal. Leonard moved permanently to Oro Valley, AZ from Breezy Point, MD in 1998. Leonard was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Odilia Council 6933, Tucson, AZ. Visitation will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ., on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum, Tucson, AZ. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2019
