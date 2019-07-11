CASTRO, Leonard J.
67, passed away surrounded by family on July 5, 2019. Leonard was born in Bakersfield, CA to Leonard and Elsie Castro on February 1, 1952. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Christina. Loving father of Annalisa (Jessica), Michelle (Steven), Sara, and Daisy Dog. Brother of Jenny Bravo and Margaret Louie. Proud graduate of Tucson High School Class of '70. Worked for the City of Tucson for 27 years. Uncle, cousin, brother, Godfather, and friend to many. Leonard's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to his medical team. Funeral Services will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity in Tucson. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019