Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Leonard Lyman Brewster. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

BREWSTER, Dr. Leonard Lyman



85, passed away November 21, 2019. Leonard was born in Glendale, Arizona July 24, 1934. He was the first of four sons of Harold and Elsie Mae Brewster. He graduated from Glendale High in 1955 where he met his high school sweetheart, Janie Miller. Leonard attended Phoenix college and graduated from Baylor University School of Dentistry in 1959. In the early 1950's, Leonard and his brother Rex became accomplished riflemen in silhouette target shooting and he reached the pinnacle, becoming national champion in 1952-53. Leonard married Elizabeth Jane Miller in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Thule, Greenland. They moved to Tucson in 1962 where he began his private dental practice, which spanned 55 years. He was president of the Southern Arizona Dental Society in 1972 and 66th president of the Arizona Dental Association in 1975. He was a graduate of the Pankey Institute and was passionately involved in continuing education belonging to numerous study groups. Leonard was an avid sportsman. He played semi-pro baseball, enjoyed golf, fishing, bird hunting and long distance running. He was an enthusiastic reader and U of A sports fan. He loved Arizona and shared his interest of nature with his three girls; traveling through the Indian reservations and teaching them to fish on camping trips in the high lakes of the White Mountains. Leonard had a green thumb and every year produced a bounty of beautiful roses and summer vegetables. His beloved dogs kept him company over the years in the beautiful desert home he built for his family. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Diane (Mike) Dolan, Laura (Michael) Faust and Susan (Brian) Baxter; Three grandsons, Sam and Addison Baxter, Ben Faust (preceded in death). His brothers Rex, Ron (preceded in death) and Wayne Brewster. Your daughters thank you for showing us beauty in the world and life's daily pleasures. Those will stay with us always. We love you Dad. If you would like to honor his memory, a donation can be made to Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







BREWSTER, Dr. Leonard Lyman85, passed away November 21, 2019. Leonard was born in Glendale, Arizona July 24, 1934. He was the first of four sons of Harold and Elsie Mae Brewster. He graduated from Glendale High in 1955 where he met his high school sweetheart, Janie Miller. Leonard attended Phoenix college and graduated from Baylor University School of Dentistry in 1959. In the early 1950's, Leonard and his brother Rex became accomplished riflemen in silhouette target shooting and he reached the pinnacle, becoming national champion in 1952-53. Leonard married Elizabeth Jane Miller in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Thule, Greenland. They moved to Tucson in 1962 where he began his private dental practice, which spanned 55 years. He was president of the Southern Arizona Dental Society in 1972 and 66th president of the Arizona Dental Association in 1975. He was a graduate of the Pankey Institute and was passionately involved in continuing education belonging to numerous study groups. Leonard was an avid sportsman. He played semi-pro baseball, enjoyed golf, fishing, bird hunting and long distance running. He was an enthusiastic reader and U of A sports fan. He loved Arizona and shared his interest of nature with his three girls; traveling through the Indian reservations and teaching them to fish on camping trips in the high lakes of the White Mountains. Leonard had a green thumb and every year produced a bounty of beautiful roses and summer vegetables. His beloved dogs kept him company over the years in the beautiful desert home he built for his family. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Diane (Mike) Dolan, Laura (Michael) Faust and Susan (Brian) Baxter; Three grandsons, Sam and Addison Baxter, Ben Faust (preceded in death). His brothers Rex, Ron (preceded in death) and Wayne Brewster. Your daughters thank you for showing us beauty in the world and life's daily pleasures. Those will stay with us always. We love you Dad. If you would like to honor his memory, a donation can be made to Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close