GERSTEL, Leonard M. 93, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Spring Village at Galloway in NJ. Leonard joined the US Army during World War II and after the war he graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Science. He was self-employed (Exterior Systems), retired and lived in Tucson, AZ for many years. Leonard was an avid tennis player. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his sister, Lila Post. Leonard is survived by his wife, Sheila Gerstel; his children, Eric Gerstel (Robin) and Richard Gerstel (Barbara); his grandchildren, Andrew (Krista), Elissa (Conor), Laura (Scott), Alex (Heather), and Geoffrey (Johanne); and his great-grandchildren, Adam, Skyla, Bryce, Charlotte, Emma, Cooper, Owen and Brady. Service for Leonard will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2019