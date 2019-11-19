Leonard Zimmerman (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
Obituary
ZIMMERMAN, Leonard John

passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1926. He had a witty demeanor that brought a smile and laughter to all. He had a very strong sense of serving others based on his strong Catholic faith. His witness was a good example to his children, Steve Zimmerman, wife Teresa, Christine Monasmith (Deceased), husband Steve, and Dan Zimmerman, wife, Bernadette. He was deeply loved by his seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Viewing at 4:00 p.m. and Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Brings Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 19, 2019
