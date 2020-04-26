Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leone Sweedo. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

SWEEDO, Leone



91, born June 4, 1928 in Binghamton, NY, died from complications of sepsis and unrealized cancers. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011 and has since resided at the Cascades in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sweedo and her daughter, Sandra Fenton.



She is survived and loved by siblings, George Pennell (Charlotte) NC, Juanita Robbins (Billy) CA and Donna TX; her children, Michael (Clare Bonelli) and Robert (Donna); grandchildren, Jae Carnsew (Leslie), Stacy Guillen (Manny), Tara Ingham (Chad) and Alice (Conal); great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Abygail, Keegan and Kason.



John's Army career took them to many places including Japan, France and Alaska. They later retired in Arizona after John returned from Viet Nam in 1968. Leone began her 35+ years as a Red Cross volunteer at DMAFB. After John's retirement from Hughes, they crisscrossed the country via their travel trailer to enjoy genealogy research and vacations. She took a very active role with Society of Military Widows and visited with the other members to host cities such as Hawaii, Washington, DC, Dallas and Oklahoma City.



Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross in honor of Leone's volunteer service. For her love of ice cream, please enjoy some in her honor. It was always one of her greatest pleasures.







