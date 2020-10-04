1/1
Leonzo Garza
1928 - 2020
GARZA, Leonzo

May 4, 1928 - July 10, 2020

Leonzo joined his "amor eterno," Emma, only 2 ½ months after her passing in April. Leonzo (92) was born and raised in Mercedes, Texas, worked in his family's meat market, retired after 20 years in the Air Force and later from Saint Mary's Hospital. While stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Leo met Emma, the love of his life. Leonzo "Papa" unconditionally loved his family, making chicharones, and caring for Emma's roses. Close seconds include: the Air Force, Arizona Wildcats, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. Papa loved talking, he had a story for everyone. Leonzo joins, beloved wife, Emma B. Garza; their three eldest children: twins, David and Daniel Garza; daughter, Maria Elena Abel and grandsons, Cliff Abel and Tanner Murueta. Though we are happy Papa and Ma are reunited, he will be greatly missed by daughters, Lorraine Garza (Steve Wilson) and Denise Murueta (Sergio): brother, Serviano Adame Garza (Viola); five grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends in Texas and Tucson. Due to COVID-19, a joint private mass will be held for Leonzo and Emma. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

