Leslie Anne "Bambi" Goott
1979 - 2020
GOOTT, Leslie Anne "Bambi"

Our hearts are hurting as our beautiful sister, daughter, grand-daughter Leslie "Bambi" Anne Goott, age 40, passed away from a long illness on July 8th, 2020 in Tucson. Arizona. She was born December 23, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana to Lance Goott and Sharon Lee Whitaker.

To honor her memory, she will be laid to rest next to her mother. At Valley View Memorial Park, there will be a private family service at a later date.

To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family visit www.valleyviewfh.com Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-6341
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Bambi, you were always so full of life and head strong. I have so many memories of us together. You will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you
Nikki Shaw
Family
July 10, 2020
Francine Walter
Sister
