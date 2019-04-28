Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Leslie "Les" Les passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019. He was born in Liverpool, England and emigrated, with his family, to Tucson, AZ in 1974. In 1978, he started to work for Southern Pacific Railroad. He continued to work for the railroad, for 30 years before retiring from Union Pacific Railroad, as an engineer in 2008. Les is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Amanda, Marc and Anthony (Tara); granddaughters, Ella and Jemma and his favorite Auntie, Joan. Les loved to coach soccer and ran St. Francis Soccer Club for many years. He was, also, the soccer coach for Our Mother of Sorrows school. He was an avid collector of coins and memorabilia from both Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroad. Les and Sheila loved to travel and visited many places around the world but their favorite place was, of course, their beloved Liverpool. Les was a great man, a good friend to many and a wonderful Granddad, Dad and Husband. He gave so much to his family and we are so fortunate to have had him in our lives. We are devastated and brokenhearted by the sudden loss of him. He will be missed greatly but will always be in our hearts. You are free from the cruel disease of dementia. Les loved a good laugh, he now has his memories back and will be laughing with his family and friends in Heaven. Rest in Peace, we will always love you. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, with the Rosary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715.





