JOSEPHSON, Lester Andrew
Lester passed away in Tucson, AZ on January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna. as well as his daughter, Merry Berkelo (Dave); stepchildren, Teri Bovington (Sam), Scott Schubert (Daria). He is also survived by five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul and his parents, Abo and Clarice Josephson. Funeral Services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Tucson AZ on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 9, 2020