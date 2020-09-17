1/1
Leticia Hernandez
HERNANDEZ, Leticia

It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Leticia Hernandez who was called home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, beloved daughter, devoted wife and cherished sister and aunt. Leticia loved helping her community in which she worked and served as a cultural participant. Leticia enjoyed working and providing support to our youth through her volunteer work as a catechism teacher. Leticia's lifetime work has been providing services to help youth and adults with continuing and attaining their school and work goals.

Leticia was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 19, 1980. Leticia is survived by her parents, Robert and Olivia Hernandez; her husband, Mario Cruz; brothers, Reyes (Diana), Julian (Nellie), Robert (Alejandra), Francisco (Angelica), Paul (Daniela), Angel (Eileen) and Jeremy (Veronica); sisters, Ana Maria Carranza (Carlos), Veronica Gastello (Joe), Olivia, Fernanda, Jesusita, Alicia and 22 nephews and nieces, great- nephew and extended family.

Leticia will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was full of grace, elegance and kindness. The family is humbled and grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown our family.

Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at San Martin De Porres, 418 W. 39th Street, Tucson, AZ, 85713. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. followed by traditional all-night vigil. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions please follow the CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
San Martin De Porres
Funeral services provided by
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
5203226131
