ANDERSON, Lewis III



Lewis Anderson, better known as Andy, passed peacefully on February 9, 2020 in Tucson. Andy was born August 7, 1949 in Tombstone and grew up in Yuma. He attended Crane School and Yuma High School, graduating in 1967. He attended Arizona Western College, then went to work for the Yuma paper as circulation manager. He later moved to the Tucson area where he worked at the San Manuel Mine. Andy moved to Oracle in 1988 where he lived until his death. After working at the mine, he moved into mining construction and oversaw several multi-million dollar reconstruction projects at the Kennecott copper smelter in Salt Lake City. He was very proud that his projects always came in ahead of schedule and under budget. He retired to a life of golf, fishing and reconstructing his original Bronco. Andy was predeceased by his parents, Nelle and Lewis Anderson and is survived by his daughters, Shannon Miriam of Tucson and Brittany Ellen of Oracle and sister, Gay Anderson of Saint David. Andy will be cremated, and his ashes interred at the Dos Cabezas Pioneer Cemetery with many other members of his family. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.







