FELDMAN, Lewis K.
Passed away October 6, 2018, in Tucson. Born May 26, 1929, survived by daughter, Kaye of Tucson and many family members. A Tucson "native" (since the 1930's), devoted to family, coffee and French-fry enthusiast, animal lover, and a proud Marine veteran. He never met a stranger, had a warm smile, a generous heart, brilliant sense of humor and storytelling. He rests with family at East Lawn Cemetery, Tucson. I will miss you always, Dad. Happy Birthday! Semper Fi!
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019