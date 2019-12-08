Dr. Lewis M. Brickler

BRICKLER, Dr. Lewis M.

Long time Tucson resident and beloved family physician,

Lewis M. Brickler, born March 21, 1926 in Danielsville, PA,

passed away in Santa Fe, NM on November 17, 2019.

His life is celebrated by his family:

daughter, Carol Ann Brickler;

grandchildren, Yolanda Howe, Maria Krajewski

and James Krajewski

as well as by his great-grandchildren, Jordan Howe and Alexander Krajewski.

He will be remembered by his former patients and friends

as a kind, generous, honest and trustworthy man

who loved hunting, fishing, and telling jokes.

He will be missed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019
