Lianna Pryor Reyes (1983 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Lianna, you are special, loved and already so missed. RIP..."
    - Diana
  • "Lianna, I still can't believe your gone. It was a..."
    - Mario
  • " My deepest condolences to your family for the loss of..."
  • "To the family and friends of Lianna Reyes: Please accept..."
    - RK
Service Information
Fountain of Life Lutheran Chr
710 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Fountain of Life Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

REYES, Lianna Pryor

In loving memory of Lianna Pryor Reyes. She was born April 5, 1983 and died on May 4, 2019. She is survived by parents, Kenneth and Cheryl Pryor; mother, Nina; siblings, Sennin and Rebecca. She also had two beautiful daughters, Alyssa, 15, and Brooklyn, 4; aunts, Jan and Vala and uncle, Scott. Lianna is a kindred spirit while being divinely guided and wrapped within the wings of angels forever. Memorial Service will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A college scholarship fund is being set up at Vantage West for her two daughters.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.