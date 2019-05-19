REYES, Lianna Pryor
In loving memory of Lianna Pryor Reyes. She was born April 5, 1983 and died on May 4, 2019. She is survived by parents, Kenneth and Cheryl Pryor; mother, Nina; siblings, Sennin and Rebecca. She also had two beautiful daughters, Alyssa, 15, and Brooklyn, 4; aunts, Jan and Vala and uncle, Scott. Lianna is a kindred spirit while being divinely guided and wrapped within the wings of angels forever. Memorial Service will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A college scholarship fund is being set up at Vantage West for her two daughters.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019