Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lida Verdi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERDI, Lida



passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sierra Del Sol Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Born June 21, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY to Michael "Patcha" Verdi and Ada Finnochiaro Verdi. She was a generous person donating annually to causes such as SPCA, MADD, The Nature Conservancy and others. She travelled the world on trips that included Russia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and as she got older preferred river cruises in Europe. She made one to two "big" trips a year with Grand Circle until she was almost 90 years old. She sang like an angel performing in her early days one year in the chorus of the New York Metropolitan Opera and was a "show girl" with the road company of "South Pacific" for five years. Later she sang with assisted living facility's choral groups. After getting her Bachelor's degree from Hunter College in New York City, she gained a Master's degree from the University of Arizona and had a successful career as a rehab program writer at the Veterans Administration. She not only travelled a lot, she also lived in many cities in the U.S. While she always considered herself to be a New York-er, she also lived in Hollywood, CA, Albuquerque, NM, Washington D.C., Tampa, FL, Stamford, CT and enjoyed the last 14 years in Tucson enjoying the warmth and view of the Catalina Mountains. She will be missed. Survivors include her daughter, Ricki Letowt of Green Valley, AZ; two granddaughters, Laura Letowt of Tucson, AZ and Lida Johnson of Firestone, CO; and one great-granddaughter, Mariah Letowt currently attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







VERDI, Lidapassed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sierra Del Sol Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Born June 21, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY to Michael "Patcha" Verdi and Ada Finnochiaro Verdi. She was a generous person donating annually to causes such as SPCA, MADD, The Nature Conservancy and others. She travelled the world on trips that included Russia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and as she got older preferred river cruises in Europe. She made one to two "big" trips a year with Grand Circle until she was almost 90 years old. She sang like an angel performing in her early days one year in the chorus of the New York Metropolitan Opera and was a "show girl" with the road company of "South Pacific" for five years. Later she sang with assisted living facility's choral groups. After getting her Bachelor's degree from Hunter College in New York City, she gained a Master's degree from the University of Arizona and had a successful career as a rehab program writer at the Veterans Administration. She not only travelled a lot, she also lived in many cities in the U.S. While she always considered herself to be a New York-er, she also lived in Hollywood, CA, Albuquerque, NM, Washington D.C., Tampa, FL, Stamford, CT and enjoyed the last 14 years in Tucson enjoying the warmth and view of the Catalina Mountains. She will be missed. Survivors include her daughter, Ricki Letowt of Green Valley, AZ; two granddaughters, Laura Letowt of Tucson, AZ and Lida Johnson of Firestone, CO; and one great-granddaughter, Mariah Letowt currently attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close