VERDI, Lida
passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sierra Del Sol Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Born June 21, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY to Michael "Patcha" Verdi and Ada Finnochiaro Verdi. She was a generous person donating annually to causes such as SPCA, MADD, The Nature Conservancy and others. She travelled the world on trips that included Russia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and as she got older preferred river cruises in Europe. She made one to two "big" trips a year with Grand Circle until she was almost 90 years old. She sang like an angel performing in her early days one year in the chorus of the New York Metropolitan Opera and was a "show girl" with the road company of "South Pacific" for five years. Later she sang with assisted living facility's choral groups. After getting her Bachelor's degree from Hunter College in New York City, she gained a Master's degree from the University of Arizona and had a successful career as a rehab program writer at the Veterans Administration. She not only travelled a lot, she also lived in many cities in the U.S. While she always considered herself to be a New York-er, she also lived in Hollywood, CA, Albuquerque, NM, Washington D.C., Tampa, FL, Stamford, CT and enjoyed the last 14 years in Tucson enjoying the warmth and view of the Catalina Mountains. She will be missed. Survivors include her daughter, Ricki Letowt of Green Valley, AZ; two granddaughters, Laura Letowt of Tucson, AZ and Lida Johnson of Firestone, CO; and one great-granddaughter, Mariah Letowt currently attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019