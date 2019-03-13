JACOBS, Lilia Dolores Born in Tucson, AZ., December 4, 1937 to Guillermo and Hortensia Araiza Berni. Preceded in death by brother Robert and sister Delia. Survived by husband of 62 years, Walter G. Jacobs. Children: Walter W., Vivian Rockwell, Lyda Jacobs and Veronica (Robert) Sandoval. Grandchildren: Danielle, Eva, Isaiah, Lilia and Benjamin. Also survived by sister, Josie (Louie) Blancarte. Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Carrillo's South Chapel, 240 S. Stone Ave. Rosary will begin at 9:00 am. Funeral mass will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Casa de la Luz Hospice for the excellent care they provided during her illness. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 13, 2019