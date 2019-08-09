Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillemor Mccrum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MCCRUM, Lillemor



July 18, 1936 - July 26, 2019



Lillemor came to America from Sweden at age 19 and moved to New York to become a nanny. She arrived in New York City on Halloween night. She had never heard of this holiday and it scared the hell out of her when the driver took her through the city and she saw all the creatures. She was super proud to be a Naturalized Citizen of the USA. She loved being an American! She had many careers and excelled at all of them. She was the Chief Stewardess at Riddle Airways, a dental assistant, owner of Phase II bar in Phoenix, Realtor, several outside sales jobs, Jewelry sales and University of Phoenix. In 2008, the doctor called her daughter to come say Good-bye to her mom when she was in the ICU, and she lived through that. Lillemor suffered through many serious illnesses against all odds. She gave credit to her Viking blood for helping her survive many life or death illnesses, but this last one did her in. Lillemor is survived by her partner of 36 years, Susie Rough and her daughter, Michele McCrum and two sisters in Sweden, Barbro Lofberg and Marianne Mansson. Celebration of life will be held at Swan Lake Estates, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Lillemor loved animals. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a no-kill shelter of your choice on her behalf.







