ROSS, Lillian Faye (Skidmore)
1928 - 2019
91, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Aurora, Indiana, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. She was born April 30, 1928 in Arlington Heights, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles E. Skidmore and Dorothy (Sullender) Skidmore. Faye was a gracious lady whose warmth was felt by many friends and family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a devout Christian woman; and dedicated and loving wife. She lived her 91 years exibiting things that matter in life like loving and working for God; loving her family, being supportive of others; honoring the institution of marriage, and doing things the right way. A sweeter woman inside and out hasn't been made yet. But, "God saw her getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around her and whispered, "Come to Me." Lillian Faye worked as a receptionist for Dr. Leslie Baker, in Aurora for many years. She then worked as a secretary for Schenley Distillery, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church of Tucson, AZ, where she sang alto in the choir; was a member of the Agape Women's Circle; and with her husband members of the "Faith Walkers Covenant Group." Faye exhibited a strong faith and a deep love for her two husbands, her two children, two stepchildren, three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren. Faye and her husband, Howard resided at The Forum at Tucson retirement center at the time of her death. Lillian is survived by her loving spouse, Howard Ross of Tucson, AZ; children, David (Nancy) Giffin of Chesterfield, MO, Debra (Roger) Fehling of Aurora, IN; stepson, Michael (Diane) Ross, Sr. and stepdaughter, Nancylou Ross, both of Tucson, AZ; siblings: sister, Charlotte (late Dick) Horn; brother, (late Sue) Skidmore both of Lawrenceburg, IN; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Julia) Giffin of Cincinnati, OH. Her surviving grandchildren, Shelby (Will) Baxter, Erin (Kris) Fairfield, Scott (Amber) Giffin; step-grandchildren, Julie (Jason) Chaffey, Nicole Sanchez, Jason (Ashley) Ross and Rachel (Boston) Grambo; great-grandchildren, Morgan Jones, Cainan Baxter, Sawyer Baxter, Carter Giffin and Madelyn Giffin; great-step-grandchildren, Jordyn Sanchez, Alec Sanchez, Jaron Chaffey, Jacee Mae Chaffey, Hannah Ross. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Clayton "Red" Giffin; sisters, Gloria Becker and Virginia Skidmore; brother, David Allen Skidmore; stepson, Kenneth Ross; step-grandson, Michael W. Ross, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9250 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85712, with a reception/refreshments immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or a . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019