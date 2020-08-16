1/1
Lillian Marie Camilleri
1935 - 2020
CAMILLERI, Lillian Marie

Heaven welcomed a good and faithful servant Lillian Marie Camilleri, age 85 of Overland Park, Kansas formally from Oro Valley, Arizona, on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Lillian was born to the late Edward and Sophie Chapp on March 11, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. She married Thom Racklyeft in 1954, and had five children, Tom Racklyeft (Pat), Kathryn Traylor (Bill), Michael Racklyeft (Marchel), Lori Lindquist and Patricia Wallace (Gary). Lillian married Edward Camilleri in 1970 and expanded the family with his daughter, Laurel Iacobellis (Rocco) and son, Edward Camilleri (Theresa). Lillian is also survived by her brother, Ronald Compton (Gerri).

In 1988 Lil and Ed retired to Oro Valley, Arizona. Lil was a much loved friend to many. Her welcoming smile and hugs made her a friend to all that she met.

As members of the Santa Catalina Mission they were active participants in the Santa Catalina transformation from a Mission to the present day Church. Lillian was involved in the Care Minstery, Martha's Kitchen, funeral luncheons, and taking the Eucharist to home bound parishioners. Lillian's biggest joy in life was being "little" grandma to 17 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

The Redwings and Coyotes are now destine for future Stanley Cup success with their number one fan cheering them on from Heaven.

Lil's complete faith in the Lord brought much peace and comfort to her life.

A funeral mass is planned in Michigan at Divine Child Catholic Church in Dearborn in early September. Arrangements by PORTER FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
