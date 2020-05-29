OWEN, Lillian4/4/1928 -3/29/2020Born and raised in Brooklyn, Lillian retained her New York accent and pride throughout her life. She moved to Tucson in 1955 and developed a profound affinity for the Sonoran Desert. Lillian had an extraordinary love of art and nature and expressed an unsurpassed appreciation for beauty wherever she found it. She was a talented artist from an early age, winning first prize among New York City high school students, with her design for the National Conference of Christians and Jews. She worked as a fashion illustrator in both New York and Tucson and practiced fine art through drawing, painting and printmaking. Lillian had a strong sense of justice, belonged to the League of Women Voters, and supported human rights organizations. Her apartment walls were a gallery of photos celebrating how much she treasured her family. Lillian was the mother to Maggie Calladine, Judy Geraci, and Paul Heimowitz, and had six grandchildren. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.