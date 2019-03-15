Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Lincoln CHIN

Lincoln CHIN Obituary
CHIN, Lincoln 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is now reunited with his wife, Alice. He is survived by his son, Frederick; daughter, Barbara and sister, Bernice Gin. After the Army, Lincoln graduated from the University of Arizona. He later earned a Doctorate in Pharmacology and Toxicology. He spent 31 years at the UofA's College of Pharmacy. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Service at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tucson Chinese Baptist Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2019
