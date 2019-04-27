Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda BROESDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROESDER, Linda Was taken by cancer on March 10, 2019. Born on April 24, 1949 to Blanche and father, Roy, in Anoka, Minn. The family moved to the Phoenix area in 1960. Linda worked as a bookkeeper for many years with a reputation for 100% accuracy. Linda was working for Pro One Music in Tempe, AZ. When she met Don on a blind date in Rocky Point, Mexico. Linda and Don were married on May 18, 1985. She continued to work as a bookkeeper in Tucson as well as being a founding partner in T.L.C. Towing. Lind had several beloved pets both cats and dogs. Her love of animals especially Tigers shows in her support to World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Green Peace, The Humane Society of the United States and ASPCA. Linda was a lifelong democrat who supported PBS for their superior News, programming and classical music. Friends and Family are invited to meet at Palo Verde Park between the tennis courts and the dog park, a special place for her border collie Betty. Don will be there after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, to share memories and refreshments. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

